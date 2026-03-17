Global heating is accelerating, putting the 1.5°C limit within reach before 2030

Global warming is no longer rising at a steady, predictable pace. Researchers warn the climate “clock” is now ticking faster — and the world may have less than five years to avoid slipping beyond the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C limit if the current trend continues.



From a “pause” to acceleration

In the early 2000s, some argued global warming had slowed or “paused”, because temperatures did not appear to climb as rapidly for a period. The latest research says that impression was the result of temporary natural fluctuations, rather than a genuine halt.

Looking at long-term trends since the 1970s, most analyses have put the average warming rate at about 0.2°C per decade. But in the years after 2015, the temperature curve begins to bend upwards, suggesting a faster pace of warming than a straight line would imply.



Stripping out natural “noise” to reveal the underlying signal

A key strength of the study is its effort to remove major sources of natural variability to estimate how much of the recent surge reflects the human-driven warming trend. The researchers filtered out the influence of:

El Niño/La Niña (ENSO), which can spike or suppress temperatures year to year

Volcanic aerosols, which can temporarily cool the planet by reflecting sunlight

Solar variability, changes in energy received from the sun

Once those factors are accounted for, the study reports a statistically robust acceleration in warming, particularly since the mid-2010s, with confidence levels above 99% in their testing.