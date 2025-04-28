Thai researchers help corals cope with global warming risk

To accelerate coral recovery, the Aquatic Resources Research Institute has collaborated with the Plant Genetic Conservation Project and the Royal Thai Navy’s Naval Special Warfare Command to propagate corals through artificial fertilisation techniques.

Under this method, researchers collect coral reproductive cells—both eggs and sperm—during the full moon nights. These are fertilised in wells to produce coral larvae, which are then encouraged to settle on specially prepared bricks.

The juvenile corals are reared in nurseries for two years before being transplanted back into the sea, where they grow for an additional three years. By the age of five, the corals are mature enough to spawn for the first time.

“This method significantly improves the survival and growth rates of corals,” Suchana said.

Not only is artificial fertilisation being used, but researchers are also simulating global warming conditions to enhance the natural resilience of corals.

The research team places coral larvae, produced through artificial fertilisation, in nurseries with a high temperature of 34°C, compared to the normal range of 30-32°C. After two years, the surviving larvae are then returned to the sea.

It was found that these corals adapted better to the warmer sea temperatures than naturally occurring corals, giving them a higher chance of surviving bleaching events.

However, the cost of conserving corals using artificial fertilisation and maintaining them in nurseries for two years can be relatively high. The cost is approximately US$100 (3,367.85 baht) per coral larvae, compared to just $1 (33.67 baht) for a coral frag.

Despite the cost, the research team believes it is a worthwhile investment, as it produces new coral strains that have learned to survive and thrive in higher sea temperatures due to global warming.

Additionally, once these corals reach maturity, they will release reproductive cells into the sea simultaneously. When this phenomenon occurs, the research team dives to collect these cells for further artificial fertilisation, producing new climate-resilient corals.

Suchana emphasised that coral conservation cannot be achieved by scientists alone; it must be a multi-faceted approach. Efforts need to include coral reef restoration, reduction of pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, long-term financial support, and the involvement of all sectors—especially the government, private sector and the general public.

These efforts will be key to protecting and restoring coral reefs for the future. With the right actions in place, corals may be able to recover and continue to thrive as a vital marine ecosystem, she said.