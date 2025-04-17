Phi Phi Islands reopen 10 dive sites after year-long closure due to coral bleaching 

Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province on Thursday announced the reopening of 10 snorkeling and diving sites that had been temporarily closed for nearly a year due to coral bleaching crisis.
Saengsiri Chongthong, chief of the national park, said that the park closed several popular diving and snorkeling areas on May 13, 2024, to allow damaged coral reefs time to recover from severe bleaching caused by environmental stress.
Coral bleaching occurs when warmer water prompts the colourful algae living inside corals, called zooxanthellae, to be expelled or die.
Following recent assessments and monitoring, officials found that the coral is showing strong signs of recovery, with vibrant colors returning, said Saengsiri.
“Based on these improvements, the park has decided to reopen certain areas for tourism and underwater activities,” he said.
The 10 dive and snorkel sites now open to visitors include:
However, the western side of Koh Gai (Ao Khang Khao) remains closed to protect sensitive reef areas.
Park authorities urge all tourists, tour guides, boat operators, and captains to strictly follow national park regulations. These include no littering or dumping food waste into the sea, no anchoring on coral reefs, no touching or stepping on coral or marine animals.
These rules aim to protect the marine ecosystem and ensure the continued recovery of the reefs, said Saengsiri.