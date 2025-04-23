Thailand\'s Coral Reefs Stage Impressive Comeback After Bleaching Event

Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has reported a major success in its efforts to combat the widespread coral bleaching event that struck in 2024.

Thanks to the implementation of a proactive "Reduce, Refrain, Rescue" policy, over 60% of the affected corals have now recovered. The department is pressing ahead with plans to restore an additional 24 rai (nearly 10 acres) of reef.

Dr Pinsak Suraswadi, the director-general of the DMCR, provided an update on the current state of coral reefs, explaining that the significant bleaching incident in 2024 was triggered by elevated seawater temperatures and sediment build-up on the reefs.

This environmental stress caused the corals to expel their symbiotic zooxanthellae algae, leading to weakening and the characteristic white appearance. The bleaching began in mid-April 2024, affecting between 60% and 80% of corals.

Encouragingly, around 60% of these bleached corals have since recovered, with approximately 40% succumbing to the stress. In some areas, about 10% of the reefs showed no signs of bleaching or only minor discolouration.

