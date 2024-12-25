Thailand’s top global warming victims in 2024: Dugongs and coral

He noted that coral bleaching is already occurring worldwide.

Climate-warming related damage to coral reefs has been documented in 54 countries, including Australia, Tanzania, Mauritius, Brazil, the US (Florida) and Thailand, he said, noting that 40% of corals in Thailand had died from bleaching.

Coral bleaching in Thailand comes as Thai seas reach their hottest temperatures ever recorded, Thon said in a May 6 Facebook post.

The rising sea temperatures have also led to declines in rare marine species, he said, citing leatherback turtles as an example, with most now being born female.

Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, a researcher at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, told SpringNews that global warming has killed off seagrass meadows, decimating the dugong population in Thailand.

Over 20,000 rai of seagrass in Trang and Krabi provinces have disappeared, resulting in 60% of Thai dugongs dying of starvation over the past two years, he said.

Dugongs seeking new feeding grounds have fallen prey to human activities, caught in fishing gear or hit by boats, he added.