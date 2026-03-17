Khao Kheow Open Zoo reveals adorable newborn two-toed sloth

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri has unveiled an adorable new member of its animal family — a baby Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth — in what is being hailed as another important success in the care and breeding of rare wildlife.

The new arrival, which has already charmed visitors, has been nicknamed “Little Flash”.

The baby is the offspring of six-year-old mother Elsa and carries on the family’s trademark slow and endearing movements, in the style of the much-loved sloth “Khun Flash”.

Elsa was given her name by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi in late 2024.

The baby sloth was born on March 1, 2026. Although its sex has not yet been determined, it is in very good health. A veterinary health check on March 15 found that it weighed 575 grammes. As is natural for the species, the baby remains clinging to its mother’s abdomen at all times.



Boonchob Suthamanuswong, chairman of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, said the birth reflects the high standards of wildlife care at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

He noted that sloths require highly specific and naturalistic conditions before they will reproduce, making this a rare and special opportunity for visitors.

The zoo is opening the sloth family exhibit to visitors from March 17, 2026 onwards as a special attraction for children during the school holiday period.

It is also preparing a public activity inviting visitors to help name the baby sloth, with prizes to be awarded as part of efforts to strengthen the bond between people and wildlife.

Source: Khao Kheow Open Zoo