Baby hippo Moo Deng draws record crowds to Khao Kheow Zoo

He noted that the number of visitors had risen to 10,000 on Saturday compared to the usual 800 or 900 on weekdays and about 4,000 on holidays. Khao Kheow is about 100 kilometres from the capital.

To ensure the safety and well-being of Moo Deng, the zoo is limited visits to five minutes per round and plans to install CCTV cameras at the hippo pond. This action was taken after videos on social media showed some visitors throwing shellfish and even water at Moo Deng to wake her.

However, caretaker, Akkapol, 31, expressed fatherly pride in Moo Deng’s newfound fame, adding that images of the podgy animal had gone viral on the “Kha Moo & the Gang” TikTok and Facebook pages. He reckons Moo Deng will continue being a star even after she’s grown up.