Pata Zoo unveils latest photo of Auntie Bua, Thailand’s legendary gorilla

Bangkok’s Pata Zoo posted on October 1, 2025, a rare photo of its female gorilla, affectionately known as “Auntie Bua”, saying it was the closest image ever taken of her in recent years.

The zoo explained that for more than four years, its management team had strictly followed policies to improve Bua’s quality of life and maintain careful public communications.

During this time, the zoo had not shared any photos of her. Instead, keepers and staff worked daily with “Uncle Sompong,” Bua’s longtime caretaker, to gently adjust her behaviour, especially her protectiveness over her home and food. This gradual process built trust, allowing staff to approach her enclosure more closely than ever before.

The photo posted on Wednesday showed Auntie Bua lying down and nibbling on her favourite treat, a bag of mixed nuts, as proof that she was healthy and comfortable after more than a month of quiet rest.

The zoo also announced that starting October 1, Bua’s enclosure would reopen to visitors on a limited schedule:

Tuesday–Friday: one viewing session at 3pm

Saturday, Sunday & public holidays: two sessions at 1pm and 3pm

Zoo officials said the restricted schedule is designed to give Auntie Bua more time to rest while still allowing the public to see her.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent love to Auntie,” the post read. “We believe she misses you just as much.”