Gorilla combat: Pata Zoo vows to ‘hunt down’ animal-rights activists

Pata department store has had Bua Noi for more than 30 years and insists she is well-treated. It issued a statement about four months ago, saying reports that she had been sold for 30 million baht were false.

The zoo will never abandon her or put a price tag on her, it said, adding that even when the company is accumulating losses she is well taken care of.

Friday’s Facebook post said five people had trespassed on Pata department store property at about 1am on Monday, March 6. They climbed from a pedestrian flyover onto a balcony on the third floor of the front of the building, the post said.

The five people damaged the company’s property by spraying painting slogans on the exterior wall of the department store, it said.

“[They] damaged the building and the image of the company,” the statement said, adding that the zoo is supervised by government agencies and monitored regularly and thoroughly.

From now on, Pata Zoo will retaliate against unfair campaigns against it, the zoo said.

“We’ll start by hunting down the five wrongdoers who intruded on and damaged the property of Pata store to bring them to justice,” the statement added.

It said the legal division of the company had given CCTV footage to Bang Yi Khan police station.

“The company has formed a special division to gather all the information. The division will start with the names of those who have attacked Pata Zoo and will submit them to the Royal Thai Police,” the statement said.

The names of all those who have publicly attacked the zoo over Bua Noi – including conservationists, entertainers, celebrities and high-profile social figures – will be given to police, it said.

The statement alleged that the advocacy campaign calling on the zoo to hand over Bua Noi was spearheaded by a foreign organisation with an ulterior motive, it said, explaining that it wants to move the gorilla to a country where the foreign organisation is based.

“Gorillas are the most valuable animals that zoos around the world want to have in their possession, " the statement said. No citizens of any country in the world have attacked their country for possessing gorillas, except in Thailand,” the statement concluded.

An online petition calling for the release of Bua Noi had gathered over 120,000 signatures as of Sunday afternoon. Jodie Broad, the activist from Australia who started the petition on Change. org, has been calling for 150,000 people to sign it, saying this will pressure Pata Zoo to transfer Bua Noi to another location.

The petition has been gathering signatures for about a decade.

Pata Zoo said last year that Bua Noi was now too old to move.

The only home she knows is Pata Zoo.

Previous report:

No sign of freedom for gorilla 'Bua Noi' as Bangkok mall rejects pleas