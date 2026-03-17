IRGC warns US companies of possible attacks, names 15 targets

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2026

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said sites linked to 15 American companies in the Middle East could be at risk, urging employees and nearby residents to leave for their safety.

  • Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to attack up to 15 American companies located in the Middle East.
  • The IRGC warned employees and people living near the targeted industrial sites to evacuate the areas to avoid danger.
  • A graphic released by the IRGC identified specific targets, including major firms like ExxonMobil, Boeing, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, and Amazon Web Services.

The not-for-profit independent investigative news outlet on Tuesday (March 17) Drop Site News reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had threatened to attack as many as 15 American companies in the Middle East, while calling on employees to evacuate their workplaces and stressing that sites linked to those companies could be in danger, as the war between Iran, the United States and Israel continued into its third week.

IRGC warns US companies of possible attacks, names 15 targets

IRGC warns US companies of possible attacks, names 15 targets

The IRGC statement said: “We warn the US government to withdraw all American industry from this region. We ask people living near industrial plants in which Americans hold shares to leave those areas to avoid danger.”

A graphic released by the IRGC listed the companies identified as targets, including major firms such as ExxonMobil, Boeing, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin and Amazon Web Services.

IRGC warns US companies of possible attacks, names 15 targets https://x.com/iwasnevrhere_/status/2033543007622910452

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