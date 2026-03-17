IRGC warns US companies of possible attacks, names 15 targets

The not-for-profit independent investigative news outlet on Tuesday (March 17) Drop Site News reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had threatened to attack as many as 15 American companies in the Middle East, while calling on employees to evacuate their workplaces and stressing that sites linked to those companies could be in danger, as the war between Iran, the United States and Israel continued into its third week.
The IRGC statement said: “We warn the US government to withdraw all American industry from this region. We ask people living near industrial plants in which Americans hold shares to leave those areas to avoid danger.”
A graphic released by the IRGC listed the companies identified as targets, including major firms such as ExxonMobil, Boeing, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin and Amazon Web Services.