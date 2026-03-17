IRGC warns US companies of possible attacks, names 15 targets

The IRGC statement said: “We warn the US government to withdraw all American industry from this region. We ask people living near industrial plants in which Americans hold shares to leave those areas to avoid danger.”

A graphic released by the IRGC listed the companies identified as targets, including major firms such as ExxonMobil, Boeing, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin and Amazon Web Services.

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