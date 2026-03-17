Decoding why Western allies are turning away from Trump over Iran

The conflict in the Middle East was laying bare growing cracks in relations between the United States and its Western allies on Tuesday (March 17), after several countries refused to join a military operation requested by President Donald Trump to address the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration has asked several countries to send naval forces to join a security operation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route that accounts for around 20% of the world's oil supply.

However, so far, no country has made a clear commitment to join such an operation.

Most recently, Euronews reported that a meeting of European Union, or EU, foreign ministers had decided not to expand the bloc’s naval mission to safeguard maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, despite pressure from US President Donald Trump for European allies to send military forces to join the operation.

That decision reflects the position of European countries, which want to avoid becoming directly involved in the military conflict in the Middle East amid fears that the crisis could escalate further and affect global energy stability.

Reports also said that Donald Trump had warned NATO member states that, if allies failed to support the United States in its mission to protect oil shipping routes in the Middle East, they could face a “very bad” future.