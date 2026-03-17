Trump delays Xi summit, blasts NATO over Hormuz crisis

US President Donald Trump has postponed a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping by about one month, as he steps up calls for international support to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

According to Bloomberg, Trump renewed his appeal for countries to help protect maritime traffic through the critical energy corridor, claiming Iran’s capabilities had been largely degraded, even as the war continues to disrupt global oil markets and shipping.

Summit delayed as war takes priority

Speaking at the White House on Monday (March 16, 2026), Trump said he had asked China to delay the high-level meeting in order to remain in Washington and oversee the conflict with Iran.

“We’re working on that right now. We’re speaking to China. I’d love to, but because of the war, I want to be here,” he said.

“I feel I have to be here, so we asked to delay it by about a month. I look forward to meeting them — we have a very good relationship. But because of the war, it’s very simple.”

The summit between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies had been scheduled for late March, following recent talks between delegations in Paris on issues including Chinese investment in the US and American semiconductor exports to China.