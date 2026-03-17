Allies refuse Hormuz escort as Trump blasts ‘ingratitude’

Several key US allies have rejected a request from President Donald Trump to deploy naval forces to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as the Middle East conflict continues to intensify.
The refusal comes as the war between the US–Israel alliance and Iran enters its third week, severely disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route that accounts for around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
The disruption has triggered volatility in global energy markets and heightened concerns over rising inflationary pressures.
Europe declines to join military mission
Major US allies including Germany, Spain and Italy said they have no immediate plans to send warships to reopen the route, which has been partially blocked by Iran using drones and naval mines.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Berlin that Germany cannot deploy troops without a mandate from the United Nations, the European Union or NATO, in line with the country’s constitutional requirements.
He also noted that the US and Israel had not consulted Germany before launching military operations against Iran, leaving no basis for Berlin to participate.
Trump, speaking in Washington, said that while some countries had shown willingness to assist, several long-standing allies had failed to step forward despite benefiting from US security support for years.
Israel expands offensive plans
The Israeli military said it has prepared detailed operational plans for at least three more weeks of strikes against Iran.
Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, a military spokesperson, said Israel still has “thousands of targets” inside Iran.
The campaign is aimed at dismantling Iran’s missile infrastructure, nuclear programme and security apparatus to reduce its ability to threaten Israel.
Iran warns of retaliation against US interests
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it would target US-linked industrial facilities across the Middle East, advising civilians near such sites to evacuate.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had neither requested a ceasefire nor engaged in talks with the US, and accused neighbouring countries that allowed US bases to be used for attacks of being complicit.
He added that at least 200 children were among hundreds of civilians killed in US or Israeli air strikes.
Conflict spreads across the region
Hostilities have expanded across multiple fronts in the Middle East.
Iran has launched attacks on targets in Tel Aviv and US bases in the Gulf region, while air raid sirens sounded throughout the night in Israel.
In the United Arab Emirates, flights at Dubai International Airport were suspended for several hours after a drone strike hit a fuel depot near the airport, sending thick black smoke into the sky.
Oil loading operations at the Port of Fujairah — a key regional export hub — have partially resumed following earlier drone attacks.
Saudi Arabia said it intercepted 34 drones within just one hour in its eastern region, with no casualties reported.
Oil prices ease despite ongoing tensions
Despite continued military tensions, oil prices — which had previously surged above $100 per barrel — have begun to ease.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would tolerate some Iranian fuel shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, helping to calm market concerns.
The remarks have eased pressure on global energy markets and supported a partial recovery in financial markets, although there is no sign the conflict will end in the near term.