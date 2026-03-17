Allies refuse Hormuz escort as Trump blasts ‘ingratitude’

Several key US allies have rejected a request from President Donald Trump to deploy naval forces to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as the Middle East conflict continues to intensify.

The refusal comes as the war between the US–Israel alliance and Iran enters its third week, severely disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route that accounts for around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

The disruption has triggered volatility in global energy markets and heightened concerns over rising inflationary pressures.

Europe declines to join military mission

Major US allies including Germany, Spain and Italy said they have no immediate plans to send warships to reopen the route, which has been partially blocked by Iran using drones and naval mines.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Berlin that Germany cannot deploy troops without a mandate from the United Nations, the European Union or NATO, in line with the country’s constitutional requirements.

He also noted that the US and Israel had not consulted Germany before launching military operations against Iran, leaving no basis for Berlin to participate.

Trump, speaking in Washington, said that while some countries had shown willingness to assist, several long-standing allies had failed to step forward despite benefiting from US security support for years.