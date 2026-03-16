Trump’s push for allied warships in Hormuz meets muted response

A Downing Street spokesperson said Britain was working with allies on “a range of options” to support commercial shipping through the strait as the threat picture developed. Reuters reported that London was also focused on freedom of navigation and shipping insurance cover as tensions mounted.

A spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington said that “all parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and unimpeded energy supply” and that Beijing would strengthen communication with relevant parties in support of de-escalation. That response fell short of any public pledge to deploy naval forces.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry likewise avoided any commitment, saying it “takes note” of Trump’s call and would “closely coordinate and carefully review” the situation with the United States.

Japan has also not publicly committed to sending warships. Reporting on March 15 indicated that Tokyo was maintaining a cautious position and setting a very high bar for any such deployment, while weighing its own response independently.

France has not publicly agreed to dispatch warships either. Reuters reported that Paris has been seeking to assemble a coalition to secure the strait only once the security situation stabilises, while EU officials said ministers were not expected to decide immediately on extending the bloc’s naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz.

Taken together, the responses show broad concern over energy security and freedom of navigation, but no clear public alignment yet with Trump’s request for an immediate multinational naval deployment.