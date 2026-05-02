Resource Nationalism: Global Export Crunches Threaten to Derail EV and High-Tech Supply Chains

A fivefold increase in trade restrictions since 2009 has left industrialised nations facing a "systemic challenge" as producer countries tighten their grip on the minerals essential for the green transition.

The global race for technological supremacy and net-zero emissions is hitting a formidable trade barrier. According to the OECD’s 2026 Inventory of Export Restrictions on Critical Raw Materials, the number of measures limiting the export of essential minerals has surged fivefold since 2009, creating a volatile "resource war" that threatens the stability of the electric vehicle (EV) and semiconductor industries.

The report highlights a growing trend of "resource nationalism," where mineral-rich nations utilise export taxes, licensing requirements, and outright prohibitions to secure domestic supply or force international firms to build processing plants within their borders.

The Battery Bottleneck

The data paints a stark picture for the green energy transition. Upstream raw materials—those that have not yet been processed—are being restricted at twice the rate of downstream products.

This "stranglehold" is most visible in the battery sector:

Cobalt and Manganese: Approximately 70% of global exports are now subject to at least one restrictive measure.

Graphite: Nearly half (47%) of the world’s trade volume is under state-mandated controls.

Rare Earth Elements: 45% of global supply is restricted, a critical concern given that China currently produces 70% of the world's supply.

