FTI Urges Government Intervention as Thai Tech Exports Face US ‘Section 301’ Scrutiny

The Federation of Thai Industries warns that a $26bn surge in the trade surplus with the US puts electronics and semiconductor exports at risk of sanctions.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has sounded the alarm over Thailand’s rapidly expanding trade surplus with the United States, warning that key technology and electronic sectors are now at high risk of investigation under "Section 301" of the US Trade Act.

Speaking to Krungthep Turakij, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul revealed that Thailand’s trade standing has shifted dramatically.

In just one year, the nation climbed from the 11th to the 7th largest contributor to the US trade deficit. The surplus surged from approximately $45 billion in 2024 to over $71 billion in 2025—a growth rate described as "unusually high."

The ‘Front-loading’ Effect

Kriengkrai attributed this sharp spike partly to "front-loading," where exporters accelerated shipments of goods to the US market to avoid the impact of anticipated reciprocal tariffs.

The surge is most prominent in high-demand sectors where Thailand serves as a vital link in the global supply chain. Critical exports now under the microscope include: