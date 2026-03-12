US launches Section 301 probe into 16 trade partners, including Thailand

The United States has announced investigations under Section 301 into 16 key trading partners, including Thailand, as part of an urgent effort to rebuild tariff pressure after the Trump administration’s earlier duties were struck down by the US Supreme Court.

Reuters reported that the investigations are being carried out under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which gives the Office of the United States Trade Representative, or USTR, the authority to impose tariffs or other retaliatory measures against trading partners deemed to engage in unfair trade practices.

President Donald Trump’s administration has accused the 16 major trading partners of disadvantaging US manufacturers and contributing to large trade imbalances with the United States. Reuters said the new investigation focuses on excess industrial capacity and other structural trade issues that Washington argues have harmed American producers.

The 16 trading partners named in the probe are the European Union, China, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, India, South Korea, Switzerland, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Norway and Singapore.

Reuters said the administration hopes the Section 301 process could pave the way for fresh tariffs as early as this summer, as Washington looks for alternative legal mechanisms to maintain its trade policy after the Supreme Court blocked previous tariff measures.

A separate Reuters report said the broader strategy is part of the White House’s attempt to restore long-term tariff leverage, with USTR Jamieson Greer signalling that more trade investigations may follow.