Thai Airways hikes fares 10-15% as jet fuel costs surge; bookings still strong

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) has begun raising ticket prices by around 10-15% to reflect higher fuel costs driven by the situation in the Middle East, while noting it already has a mechanism to adjust pricing through a fuel surcharge.

Cherdchome Therdsteerasukdi, Chief Financial and Accounting Officer of THAI, said the airline has started adjusting fares to match the increase in oil prices. He said the company already has a fuel surcharge mechanism, but must set the surcharge ceiling jointly with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). She added that the current situation remains manageable, and the ceiling can be adjusted if necessary.

THAI said it has not seen signs of a travel slowdown and has not cancelled flights due to the situation. Advance bookings for March 2026 remain strong, with direct Europe-Thailand routes showing robust demand and an average cabin factor of 80-90%.

Over the past two weeks, tickets have been in short supply—not only on Europe routes but on several others as well—reflecting very high demand. In the short term, THAI has observed some passengers shifting towards direct flights to avoid transiting through Middle East hubs.