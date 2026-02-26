Thai Airways responds to row over fighter jet parts shipment to Israel

Following social media reports on Thursday (February 26) about Thai Airways transporting F-35 fighter jet parts from Sydney to Bangkok in a cargo container on a passenger aircraft, and forwarding them to their destination at Nevatim Airbase in Israel, protests and calls to boycott the airline emerged in Australia.

Most recently, Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, briefed the media in response to criticism circulating on social media about the airline carrying fighter-jet parts to Israel.

He set out the following details and facts.

Regarding Thai Airways’ air cargo operations, cargo carried in the aircraft hold, on some routes or in some markets, Thai Airways does not sell all cargo capacity itself.

Instead, it has agreements with partner airlines or counterparties, which is standard practice in the aviation business.