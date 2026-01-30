Savings and Credit Cooperative Alliance agrees to manage Thai Airways shares together

The Savings and Credit Cooperative Alliance, which holds a combined 12.46% of the total issued and paid-up shares of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday (January 30).

This agreement expresses their intent to manage their THAI shares under a unified process and coordinated framework.

A "Committee" will be established to act as a representative for coordination among the various cooperatives.