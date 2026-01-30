200+ MEA Staff Race to Restore Power in Bang Pu by Midnight

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) mobilized over 200 staff and machinery to restore the power supply in the Bang Pu area of Samut Prakan.

This follows an incident in which an 18-wheel trailer truck collided with overhead cables, causing 70 utility poles to collapse across a 2-kilometre stretch of the old Sukhumvit Road, from the area opposite Sikarin Hospital to the entrance of the Bang Pu Industrial Estate. The accident occurred late last night, and emergency teams have been working non-stop to clear the debris, plant new poles, and reconnect the power lines.



As of now, some areas have had power restored, and full recovery is expected by midnight tonight.

The incident is expected to cost at least 10 million baht in damages, primarily to the damaged poles. Traffic in the affected area is moving smoothly, with no significant congestion.

Initial reports from the Bang Pu Police Station indicate that the truck driver has been charged with "reckless driving causing damage to government property." The MEA will continue to assess the full extent of the damage before filing an official complaint.