Truck hits power lines, topples 70 poles, widespread blackout in Samut Prakan

A dramatic incident occurred at 1:00 AM on January 30, 2026, near the entrance to Bang Pu Industrial Estate, Samut Prakan, when a container truck struck power lines while driving onto a bridge. The immense force caused over 70 power poles to collapse like a domino effect, resulting in a power outage along a 2-kilometre stretch, from the curve in front of Samut Songkhram Hospital to the entrance of Nuan Net Alley.

The incident caused widespread power failure, affecting many households and businesses in the area. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities, and traffic along the main Sukhumvit Road remained unaffected.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver, who was using this route for the first time, did not see the overhead power lines due to poor lighting in the area. As a result, the truck became entangled with the power lines, causing the poles to fall.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has deployed a rapid response team to the site and confirmed that power has been partially restored in some areas. However, extensive damage to the electrical equipment and poles is expected to take time to repair. The initial damage is estimated to cost millions of baht.

MEA has expressed apologies for the inconvenience and reassured the public that they are working at full capacity to restore power as quickly as possible.