Highways Dept closes Rama II main road for 60 days following crane collapse, prepares to terminate contract

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced the complete closure of a main road for 60 days following a crane collapse on the Bang Khun Thian – Ban Phaeo motorway construction project. This decision was made after the crane and concrete beam collapsed on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province on January 15, 2026.

Jirapong Theppitak, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, confirmed that investigations revealed the incident was not a one-off accident, but rather a structural risk within the project that requires an overhaul. The cause of the collapse appears to be linked to the front main support of the crane’s lifting system, which gave way, causing the structure to fall. Engineering assessments are ongoing to determine the exact reasons behind the collapse and to make necessary adjustments according to advanced engineering standards.

Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Director-General of the DOH, stated that the Rama II main road would remain fully closed for repairs. The damaged structure will be dismantled, and the remaining components on the bridge will be removed to ensure safety. Parallel lanes will be opened for public use as an alternative route.

The collapse has also prompted DOH to expedite the construction of critical areas along the Tha Chin River bridge, where supporting pillars have raised safety concerns. EIT (Engineering Institute of Thailand) has recommended speeding up the work to prevent further instability, with a target to complete the necessary construction within 60 days.