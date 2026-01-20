Fire breaks out at crane collapse scene on Rama II

A fire broke out on Tuesday at the scene where a launcher crane collapsed onto two vehicles on the Rama II Highway.

The Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page reported that the fire started at about 11am at the crane accident site while workers were trying to remove the concrete slab that fell along with the collapsed crane last week.

The fire broke out on the outbound lanes of Rama II, in front of the Paris Hotel in tambon Tha Chin, Mueang district, Samut Sakhon.

Tambon Tha Chin Municipality deployed fire engines and firefighters, working with other rescue agencies, to fight the blaze.