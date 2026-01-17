Rama II road collapse: TSEA president outlines 4 possible causes

Following the subsidence incident on Rama II Road on Saturday (January 17), which caused a vehicle to fall into a hole, Amorn Pimanmas, President of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA), has provided an initial assessment, highlighting four key factors that may have contributed to the event.
Amorn pointed out that, while the exact cause is still under investigation, the presence of ongoing construction and nearby piping close to the subsidence site suggests the following possible explanations:
This event has drawn comparisons to the large sinkhole that occurred on Samsen Road, in front of Vajira Hospital, in September 2025. That incident, caused by the construction of a subway station, highlighted the risks of building in soft clay soil.
Amorn stressed that construction in such areas requires extra care, including robust soil retaining systems to prevent shifts in the ground.
The TSEA president is scheduled to visit the Rama II Road subsidence site at 4pm today, following an inspection of a crane collapse earlier in the afternoon, in order to gather conclusive evidence and propose preventive measures to avoid future incidents on this stretch of road.