Rama II road collapse: TSEA president outlines 4 possible causes

A costly lesson: Prevent a repeat of the Vajira Hospital incident

This event has drawn comparisons to the large sinkhole that occurred on Samsen Road, in front of Vajira Hospital, in September 2025. That incident, caused by the construction of a subway station, highlighted the risks of building in soft clay soil.

Amorn stressed that construction in such areas requires extra care, including robust soil retaining systems to prevent shifts in the ground.

The TSEA president is scheduled to visit the Rama II Road subsidence site at 4pm today, following an inspection of a crane collapse earlier in the afternoon, in order to gather conclusive evidence and propose preventive measures to avoid future incidents on this stretch of road.