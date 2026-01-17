PM warns of Section 157 over Si Khiew, Rama II probe

On January 17, 2026, at 10.00am, at the fresh market in Tha Sae Municipality, Tha Sae district, Chumphon, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke about the crane collapse cases in Si Khiew and on Rama II Road, warning that anyone who fails to carry out orders could face penalties under Section 157.

He also referred to claims that there was an attempt to turn the issue into politics, and addressed a separate incident earlier that morning (January 17) in which the inbound lane of Rama II Road collapsed into a hole, causing a pickup truck to fall in.

Anutin said he understood the collapse occurred in a municipal area and involved a large volume of water from a burst water pipe. He said the municipality must urgently fix the problem. He added that the incident was not related to faulty design or incorrect construction methods, but was due to negligence by workers, and any damage would have to be compensated.

Asked about public concerns that “Rama II again” could further undermine confidence in using the route, Anutin said the most worrying issue is structural safety. As he had explained previously, he said the recent crane-related incidents did not stem from the concrete structure itself, but from lifting operations that could have been prevented—yet were not.