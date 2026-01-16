Ekniti Implements PM’s Order to Terminate 2 ITD Contracts

On January 16, 2026, Deputy PM and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, confirmed that he had followed PM’s order to cancel two contracts with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) following the fatal crane collapse in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima. The incident, which involved a construction crane falling onto a train, highlighted significant safety concerns in government projects.

Minister Ekniti has assigned the Ministry of Transport, the project’s owner, and the Comptroller General’s Department to review the contractual termination process in line with legal requirements. The cancellation of the contracts is focused on ensuring public safety and preventing further harm.

The government is also considering legal action and placing ITD on a black list to signal the seriousness of the situation. This follows the government’s broader push to improve the safety standards of contractors working on public projects. The Comptroller General’s Department has been tasked with examining legal loopholes and tightening enforcement against contractors who fail to meet safety standards.