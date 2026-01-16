Ekniti Implements PM’s Order to Terminate 2 ITD Contracts

On January 16, 2026, Deputy PM and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, confirmed that he had followed PM’s order to cancel two contracts with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) following the fatal crane collapse in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima. The incident, which involved a construction crane falling onto a train, highlighted significant safety concerns in government projects.
Minister Ekniti has assigned the Ministry of Transport, the project’s owner, and the Comptroller General’s Department to review the contractual termination process in line with legal requirements. The cancellation of the contracts is focused on ensuring public safety and preventing further harm.
The government is also considering legal action and placing ITD on a black list to signal the seriousness of the situation. This follows the government’s broader push to improve the safety standards of contractors working on public projects. The Comptroller General’s Department has been tasked with examining legal loopholes and tightening enforcement against contractors who fail to meet safety standards.
Although the law allows for blacklisting contractors in cases of negligence, this is the first time such action has been considered due to a serious accident resulting in loss of life. The government’s legal team, including the Attorney General’s Office and the Office of the Council of State, has provided guidance on this unprecedented step.
The decision to terminate the contracts was made in response to the critical safety risks posed by continuing the projects under ITD’s management. The government stressed that this was necessary to prevent further accidents and protect public safety.
In addition to the contract termination, the government has confirmed that it will proceed with legal action against the contractor and officially blacklisting ITD, all while working to restore confidence in Thailand’s public sector projects. The government’s strong stance on safety and contractor accountability aims to prevent similar incidents in the future, with greater scrutiny and regulation in place for high-risk construction projects.