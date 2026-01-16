ITD responds to crane collapse incident, confirms contracts remain active and safety measures will be reviewed

Worawut Hiranyapaisansakul, Secretary of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD), clarified in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that two construction contracts linked to the recent crane collapse incidents remain valid and the company is continuing to fulfil its contractual obligations.

The clarification follows reports that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed the cancellation of ITD’s contracts for two projects connected to the crane accidents. These included the tragic incident in Nakhon Ratchasima, where a crane collapsed onto a passenger train, and another involving a crane incident on Rama II Road, which led to fatalities and injuries.

ITD expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured, both physically and emotionally. The company affirmed its responsibility to compensate the victims and stated it is working with all relevant parties to assess the damage and expedite the process of returning to normal operations.