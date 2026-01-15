ITD named contractor in Rama II Road crane collapse; Phiphat investigates

At 9.15am on Thursday (January 15), a concrete beam (segment) and a crane (launching gantry crane), used in the construction of the elevated section of Motorway No. 82, collapsed onto vehicles on Rama II Road, outbound near the Paris Garden Inn, just before crossing the Tha Chin River Bridge in Samut Sakhon province.

Two cars were crushed, and two fatalities were reported at the scene.