ITD named contractor in Rama II Road crane collapse; Phiphat investigates

At 9.15am on Thursday (January 15), a concrete beam (segment) and a crane (launching gantry crane), used in the construction of the elevated section of Motorway No. 82, collapsed onto vehicles on Rama II Road, outbound near the Paris Garden Inn, just before crossing the Tha Chin River Bridge in Samut Sakhon province.
Two cars were crushed, and two fatalities were reported at the scene.
Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, along with Permanent Secretary for Transport, Chayatan Phromsorn, and Director-General of the Department of Highways, Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, are currently on-site investigating the incident.
The collapse occurred during the construction of the elevated section of Motorway No. 82, Bang Khun Thian to Ban Phaeo (Rama II elevated road), Stage 2, between Ekkachai and Ban Phaeo.
The construction site spans Highway No. 35, from KM 29+772 to KM 31+207, covering a distance of 1.435 kilometres, with a total construction budget of 1.86 billion baht. Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD) is the contractor responsible for the civil engineering works.
This incident mirrors a similar one that occurred on November 29, 2024, when a concrete beam and crane, used in the construction of the elevated section of Motorway No. 82 from Bang Khun Thian to Ban Phaeo, collapsed while connecting the beams. The incident resulted in six workers' deaths and nine injuries.