Rama II motorway M82 Bang Khun Thian-Ekachai, free trial on Oct 22

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, disclosed during his inspection visit to monitor the progress of major construction projects on Rama II Road on Wednesday (October 15), that there are currently two large-scale projects under construction: the Motorway No. 82 (M82) Bang Khun Thian – Ban Phaeo Elevated Highway Project, operated by the Department of Highways (DOH), and the Rama III – Dao Khanong – Western Outer Ring Road of Bangkok Expressway Project, operated by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

These are crucial infrastructure projects that will enhance travel to the South.

However, the site visit revealed that the M82 section from Bang Khun Thian – Ekachai, a distance of 8.3 kilometres, has been completed on October 15, the DOH, the Expressway Authority of Thailand, the Engineering Institute of Thailand under H.M. The King’s Patronage (EIT), and the Council of Engineers jointly inspected the area to assess safety, install traffic signs, and complete the drainage system works. The overall conclusion is that this section is ready for service.

Consequently, the Minister has ordered the Department of Highways to open the route for public trial use without tolls, starting from Wednesday (October 22, 2025).