Rama II motorway M82 Bang Khun Thian-Ekachai, free trial on Oct 22

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, disclosed during his inspection visit to monitor the progress of major construction projects on Rama II Road on Wednesday (October 15), that there are currently two large-scale projects under construction: the Motorway No. 82 (M82) Bang Khun Thian – Ban Phaeo Elevated Highway Project, operated by the Department of Highways (DOH), and the Rama III – Dao Khanong – Western Outer Ring Road of Bangkok Expressway Project, operated by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).
These are crucial infrastructure projects that will enhance travel to the South.
However, the site visit revealed that the M82 section from Bang Khun Thian – Ekachai, a distance of 8.3 kilometres, has been completed on October 15, the DOH, the Expressway Authority of Thailand, the Engineering Institute of Thailand under H.M. The King’s Patronage (EIT), and the Council of Engineers jointly inspected the area to assess safety, install traffic signs, and complete the drainage system works. The overall conclusion is that this section is ready for service.
Consequently, the Minister has ordered the Department of Highways to open the route for public trial use without tolls, starting from Wednesday (October 22, 2025).
Regarding the travel route, the public can seamlessly use the connection from the Kanchanaphisek Expressway network (Bang Phli – Suksawat) and Motorway No. 9 (Kanchanaphisek Road) Outer Ring Road of Bangkok section (Phra Pradaeng – Bang Khun Thian Interchange) to enter M82 Bang Khun Thian – Ban Phaeo Elevated Highway section (Bang Khun Thian – Ekachai Interchange).
This is intended to facilitate travel and alleviate traffic congestion on Rama II Road.
Furthermore, Phiphat issued urgent directives to the DOH and the Expressway Authority of Thailand, emphasising the following key points:
To expedite the construction of the remaining project sections with quality and according to plan, to open the 16-kilometre Ekachai-Ban Phaeo section for trial service during the Songkran Festival in 2026, aiming for the entire project to be substantially completed within 2026.
Emphasised that “public safety must come first,” ordering increased safety measures at high-risk points, especially the Tha Chin River crossing bridge, ensuring the proper installation of debris netting (Safety Net). Also mandated a thorough check of the road surface, traffic sign system, lighting, and all safety amenities.
Adjust Traffic Management
To mitigate the impact on the public during peak hours, consider shifting the closure time for main traffic lanes for construction work from the current 7pm to 8.30pm, and strictly requiring the reopening of the road surface by 5.30am.
Mandated that both agencies work with provincial and local authorities to avoid redundant road closures, and to urgently publicise the efforts to build confidence among the nationwide public, ensuring they know that Rama II Road will soon be “safe, reliable, and convenient for travel.
“The government and the Ministry of Transport are committed to transforming Rama II Road into a route of confidence, not a road that Thais have to worry about anymore,” he said.
“The trial opening of the M82 Bang Khun Thian-Ekachai on October 22 is a concrete step forward, and we will dedicate all our resources to complete the remaining projects according to target, to present a gift to the public of safer, faster, and more convenient travel to the South,” concluded Phiphat.