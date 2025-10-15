EH216-S: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle revolutionises Thailand urban mobility

Traffic congestion has long been a challenge for Thailand’s cities, impacting both quality of life and economic growth. As demand for faster, safer, and more sustainable mobility increases, the arrival of the EHang EH216-S, an electric, autonomous vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), signals the dawn of Thailand’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) era.
Designed specifically for urban environments, the EH216-S runs on 100% electric power, producing zero emissions and supporting Thailand’s green transport policies.
This two-seater autonomous aircraft flies entirely on its own — from take-off to landing — offering a seamless, efficient, and safe passenger experience. It cruises at 90 km/h and can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h.
The cabin features panoramic glass windows, ergonomic seating, and twin 9.7-inch touchscreens displaying real-time flight data. Constructed with lightweight carbon fibre and foldable arms, the EH216-S combines strength, efficiency, and compactness for easy urban operations.
Safety and reliability are at the heart of the EH216-S’s design. It features:
The aircraft operates entirely on electricity, eliminating fire risk and supporting rapid charging with industrial-grade power systems.
On October 15, 2025, Panya Chupanich, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, attended a demonstration flight of the EH216-S in Chachoengsao Province. The event aimed to evaluate its performance and explore integration into Thailand’s modern transport infrastructure.
The demonstration showcased the EH216-S’s potential not only for urban passenger transport, but also for aerial tourism, logistics delivery, and emergency rescue missions.
Globally, EHang has achieved a major milestone as the world’s first eVTOL company to receive a full suite of regulatory certifications from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for the EH216-S. These include:
This achievement officially ushers in the era of human-carrying low-altitude aviation in China — and sets a precedent for other nations, including Thailand.
The EH216-S is more than an aviation milestone — it’s a cornerstone for smart city mobility, delivering safe, efficient, and environmentally conscious travel. With its proven certification and advanced technology, the EH216-S positions Thailand to become a regional leader in urban air transport innovation.