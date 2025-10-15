EH216-S: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle revolutionises Thailand urban mobility

Traffic congestion has long been a challenge for Thailand’s cities, impacting both quality of life and economic growth. As demand for faster, safer, and more sustainable mobility increases, the arrival of the EHang EH216-S, an electric, autonomous vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), signals the dawn of Thailand’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) era.

EH216-S: A Smarter, Greener Way to Travel

Designed specifically for urban environments, the EH216-S runs on 100% electric power, producing zero emissions and supporting Thailand’s green transport policies.

This two-seater autonomous aircraft flies entirely on its own — from take-off to landing — offering a seamless, efficient, and safe passenger experience. It cruises at 90 km/h and can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h.

The cabin features panoramic glass windows, ergonomic seating, and twin 9.7-inch touchscreens displaying real-time flight data. Constructed with lightweight carbon fibre and foldable arms, the EH216-S combines strength, efficiency, and compactness for easy urban operations.