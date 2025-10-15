EH216-S: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle revolutionises Thailand urban mobility

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2025

The launch of the “EH216-S” eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft) marks a major step towards transforming Thailand’s transport system — introducing a fast, safe, and eco-friendly way to travel through the skies.

Traffic congestion has long been a challenge for Thailand’s cities, impacting both quality of life and economic growth. As demand for faster, safer, and more sustainable mobility increases, the arrival of the EHang EH216-S, an electric, autonomous vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), signals the dawn of Thailand’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) era.

EH216-S: A Smarter, Greener Way to Travel

Designed specifically for urban environments, the EH216-S runs on 100% electric power, producing zero emissions and supporting Thailand’s green transport policies.

This two-seater autonomous aircraft flies entirely on its own — from take-off to landing — offering a seamless, efficient, and safe passenger experience. It cruises at 90 km/h and can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h.

The cabin features panoramic glass windows, ergonomic seating, and twin 9.7-inch touchscreens displaying real-time flight data. Constructed with lightweight carbon fibre and foldable arms, the EH216-S combines strength, efficiency, and compactness for easy urban operations.

Intelligent Systems and Maximum Safety

Safety and reliability are at the heart of the EH216-S’s design. It features:

  1. Autonomous Navigation: High-precision GNSS-supported route planning and flight control for automatic take-off and landing.
  2. Full Redundancy Systems: Multi-layered hardware, software, and control backups ensure uninterrupted performance.
  3. Centralised Fleet Management: Real-time command and monitoring from a central control hub, with emergency intervention capability.
  4. Fail-Safe Protocols: Real-time system diagnostics for automatic decision-making in critical situations.

The aircraft operates entirely on electricity, eliminating fire risk and supporting rapid charging with industrial-grade power systems.

Thailand’s Push Towards Future Mobility

On October 15, 2025, Panya Chupanich, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, attended a demonstration flight of the EH216-S in Chachoengsao Province. The event aimed to evaluate its performance and explore integration into Thailand’s modern transport infrastructure.

The demonstration showcased the EH216-S’s potential not only for urban passenger transport, but also for aerial tourism, logistics delivery, and emergency rescue missions.

Planned Operations in Thailand

  • Tao AAM Co., Ltd. plans to launch pilot air taxi services on five key tourism routes: Pattaya, Phuket, Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao.
  • The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) supports the rapid adoption of passenger drone technology and is preparing safety and regulatory frameworks for commercial use.
  • CAAT also confirms its commitment to high safety standards and regulatory readiness to foster public confidence in air mobility services.

Global Recognition and Certification

Globally, EHang has achieved a major milestone as the world’s first eVTOL company to receive a full suite of regulatory certifications from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for the EH216-S. These include:

  • Type Certificate (TC)
  • Production Certificate (PC)
  • Standard Airworthiness Certificate (AC)
  • Air Operator Certificate (OC)

This achievement officially ushers in the era of human-carrying low-altitude aviation in China — and sets a precedent for other nations, including Thailand.

A New Era of Smart, Sustainable Travel

The EH216-S is more than an aviation milestone — it’s a cornerstone for smart city mobility, delivering safe, efficient, and environmentally conscious travel. With its proven certification and advanced technology, the EH216-S positions Thailand to become a regional leader in urban air transport innovation.

 

