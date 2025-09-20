Bangkok Port embarks on SMART PORT transformation to boost efficiency and sustainability

Global trade is conducted over 90% by sea, with the remainder via rail, road, and air. Ports therefore play a crucial role in driving economic growth, and modernising them to meet technological demand is essential.
The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is advancing the development of Bangkok’s West Port in Khlong Toei into a SMART PORT, applying advanced technologies and semi-automated systems to improve service efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance environmental sustainability. The project aims to elevate the port to world-class standards.
Recently, PAT hosted a forum inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on the Environmental and Health Impact Assessment (EHIA). Participants included government agencies, environmental organisations, NGOs, academics, community leaders, and local residents. The consultation ensures that the project is transparent, considers public concerns, and allows PAT to incorporate suggestions to build confidence among nearby communities regarding environmental management and sustainable development.
Thamsin Sribangpleenoi, Deputy Managing Director of Bangkok Port, stated that PAT prioritises environmental protection and public health. The EHIA follows legal standards and focuses on four main areas:
“PAT is committed to developing a semi-automated SMART PORT & GREEN PORT, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship to make Thailand’s ports key drivers of the national economy while protecting the quality of life and sustainability of local communities,” Thamsin said.
The West Port development will install two types of semi-automated handling equipment: Automated Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes (ARMG) and Automated Ship-to-Shore Cranes (STS) along a 634-metre-long berth, covering approximately 29,100 square metres (18.19 rai) of quay space. The hinterland will be upgraded to 176,023 square metres (110 rai) to maximise container handling efficiency.
The upgrades will expand the port’s container capacity, modernise services to international standards, and enhance customer satisfaction. Phase 1 of operations is expected to begin in 2030.
The master plan for Khlong Toei Port has been under study since 2019, covering 2,353 rai. The vision is a mixed-use development under the “Smart Community” concept, creating high-rise residential units and elevating surrounding areas into a transport hub with modern amenities. The development plans are still under review to ensure suitability and integration with community needs.