Bangkok Port embarks on SMART PORT transformation to boost efficiency and sustainability

Global trade is conducted over 90% by sea, with the remainder via rail, road, and air. Ports therefore play a crucial role in driving economic growth, and modernising them to meet technological demand is essential.

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is advancing the development of Bangkok’s West Port in Khlong Toei into a SMART PORT, applying advanced technologies and semi-automated systems to improve service efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance environmental sustainability. The project aims to elevate the port to world-class standards.

Recently, PAT hosted a forum inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on the Environmental and Health Impact Assessment (EHIA). Participants included government agencies, environmental organisations, NGOs, academics, community leaders, and local residents. The consultation ensures that the project is transparent, considers public concerns, and allows PAT to incorporate suggestions to build confidence among nearby communities regarding environmental management and sustainable development.