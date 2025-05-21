Bangkok Port Marks 74th Anniversary with Charity Mini Marathon for Royal Foundation

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) celebrated its 74th anniversary in grand style in 2025 by hosting the 12th annual "PAT Mini Marathon" charity walk-run.
The event highlighted PAT's commitment as a state enterprise to securing the wider community through a walk-run designed to promote the well-being of people of all ages.
Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director-General of PAT, officiated the opening ceremony, joined by senior management, staff, port users, members of the press, and a diverse crowd of Thai and international participants.
The event took place on May 18, 2025, at Bangkok Port, situated in the Klong Toey district of the capital.
The race featured two categories: a 5-kilometre Fun Run and a 10-kilometre Mini Marathon. The routes wound through the cargo handling areas alongside the Chao Phraya River, providing the public a rare chance to experience the picturesque morning atmosphere of the working port.
The event also served to showcase the capabilities and crucial role of Bangkok Port within the nation's logistics framework.
Crucially, all proceeds generated from the day's activities will be donated, without any deductions for expenses, to the Phra Dabos Foundation.
These funds will support the acquisition of up-to-date educational resources, thereby enhancing learning opportunities for young people in Thailand.
Kriengkrai stated, "This charity run is organised to commemorate the 74th year since the establishment of the PAT. It's not only promotes health and fitness among our employees, service users, and the general public; but also reflects our commitment to social development, particularly health, education, and fostering positive relationships with all our stakeholders. The funds raised will be donated to the Phra Dabos Foundation, a charitable organisation under the royal patronage of His Majesty King Rama IX to assist those facing educational disadvantages. This event is another small step in channeling the power of goodwill through the generosity of every marathon runner. We extend our sincere gratitude to all sectors for their collaboration in making today's event a resounding success. We will continue to organise beneficial activities for society in the future."
