Bangkok Port Marks 74th Anniversary with Charity Mini Marathon for Royal Foundation

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) celebrated its 74th anniversary in grand style in 2025 by hosting the 12th annual "PAT Mini Marathon" charity walk-run.

The event highlighted PAT's commitment as a state enterprise to securing the wider community through a walk-run designed to promote the well-being of people of all ages.

Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director-General of PAT, officiated the opening ceremony, joined by senior management, staff, port users, members of the press, and a diverse crowd of Thai and international participants.

The event took place on May 18, 2025, at Bangkok Port, situated in the Klong Toey district of the capital.

The race featured two categories: a 5-kilometre Fun Run and a 10-kilometre Mini Marathon. The routes wound through the cargo handling areas alongside the Chao Phraya River, providing the public a rare chance to experience the picturesque morning atmosphere of the working port.

