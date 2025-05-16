Thai Port Authority Navigates to Record Profits on 74th Anniversary

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is celebrating its 74th anniversary in fine style, having announced its highest ever profits of 7,648 million baht.

This impressive financial performance for the fiscal year 2024 marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking revenue, which hit a total of 17,224 million baht.

The strong performance has continued into the first half of fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 to March 2025), with a net profit of 3,500 million baht reported. The number of ships docking at Thai ports reached 7,371, a 1.95% increase.

Cargo throughput saw a rise of 5.10% to 61.68 million tonnes, and container traffic grew by 5.35% to 5.56 million TEUs.

Notably, Ranong Port has experienced a significant surge in import and export volumes, fuelled by the expanding logistics industry linked with Myanmar, a trend mirrored by the steady overall growth at Chiang Saen Commercial Port.

Looking ahead, PAT is pressing on with key development projects. The first phase of the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 expansion, focusing on marine construction, is currently 68.30% complete as of May 2025.

Efforts are being ramped up on the subsequent phases (2, 3, and 4) to ensure they progress in a coordinated manner.

