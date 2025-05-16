Thai Port Authority Navigates to Record Profits on 74th Anniversary

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is celebrating its 74th anniversary in fine style, having announced its highest ever profits of 7,648 million baht.
This impressive financial performance for the fiscal year 2024 marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking revenue, which hit a total of 17,224 million baht.
The strong performance has continued into the first half of fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 to March 2025), with a net profit of 3,500 million baht reported. The number of ships docking at Thai ports reached 7,371, a 1.95% increase.
Cargo throughput saw a rise of 5.10% to 61.68 million tonnes, and container traffic grew by 5.35% to 5.56 million TEUs.
Notably, Ranong Port has experienced a significant surge in import and export volumes, fuelled by the expanding logistics industry linked with Myanmar, a trend mirrored by the steady overall growth at Chiang Saen Commercial Port.
Looking ahead, PAT is pressing on with key development projects. The first phase of the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 expansion, focusing on marine construction, is currently 68.30% complete as of May 2025.
Efforts are being ramped up on the subsequent phases (2, 3, and 4) to ensure they progress in a coordinated manner.
Plans for inland dry ports are also moving forward, guided by a master plan study from the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP). Khon Kaen province has been earmarked as the initial site due to its suitable location and strong local support.
Further studies are underway for potential dry port locations in Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Ayutthaya (Phachi Station), and Ratchaburi (Nong Pla Duk Station), with a view to future expansion.
Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charoensri, highlighted PAT's 74 years of development across its five ports, enabling them to handle increasing cargo volumes. She also emphasised the ongoing improvements to infrastructure, technology, and management systems aimed at positioning Thailand as a leading regional transport hub.
PAT Director-General, Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, explained that the 74th anniversary celebrations were themed "PORTrait of the future : Sailing to a Greener Tomorrow."
This reflects a vision of future Thai ports as world-class facilities that integrate with urban areas, drive economic growth, and maintain environmental sustainability. This vision is underpinned by the "3 Smart" or "3S" principles:
Smart Port: Focusing on enhanced services, improved operational efficiency, and the adoption of eco-friendly digital technologies.
Smart Commercial: Developing port hinterlands to attract related businesses, boost investment, and create new urban economic centres.
Smart Community: Developing high-quality residential areas to foster a positive environment and well-being for local communities, ensuring their growth alongside port development.
To mark its 74th anniversary, PAT also donated a total of 1,834,482 baht to various charities, including the Thai Red Cross Society and Somdej Phrayupparat Chiang Khong Hospital. Employees were recognised for their contributions with Outstanding Employee Awards, Wichianmanee Chai Awards, and long-service awards for those completing 15, 25, and 35 years of service.