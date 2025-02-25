PAT to ease congestion and tackle corruption at Laem Chabang Port

The authority director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk revealed on Tuesday that this move followed traffic congestion in the Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province.
Laem Chabang Port is the largest deep sea port in Thailand and a major logistics hub in ASEAN, with more than 9.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and more than 6 million passing trucks a year, he explained.
He said PAT has collaborated with the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and relevant agencies to address traffic congestion and boost customer satisfaction in the port.
Kriengkrai outlined guidelines and measures to tackle the aforementioned issues as follows: