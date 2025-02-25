PAT to ease congestion and tackle corruption at Laem Chabang Port

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2025

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is working with several agencies to address traffic congestion and boost customer satisfaction in Laem Chabang Port, which includes an investigation of queue-jumping bribes.

The authority director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk revealed on Tuesday that this move followed traffic congestion in the Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province.

Laem Chabang Port is the largest deep sea port in Thailand and a major logistics hub in ASEAN, with more than 9.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and more than 6 million passing trucks a year, he explained.

He said PAT has collaborated with the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and relevant agencies to address traffic congestion and boost customer satisfaction in the port.

Kriengkrai outlined guidelines and measures to tackle the aforementioned issues as follows:

  • Accelerate investigation by appointing Laem Chabang Port to seek reasons behind traffic congestion, whether it is queue management, congestion or infrastructure issues.
  • Set up a working team to address traffic congestion in Laem Chabang Port to collaborate with relevant public and private agencies on this matter.
  • Improve truck queue management, as well as provide truck parking areas and facilities outside the port’s customs area, to ensure smooth traffic.
  • Crackdown on queue jumping bribes by setting up a committee to investigate this matter, chaired by PAT deputy director for asset management and business development.
