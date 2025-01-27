Port Authority unveils ambitious Klongtoey Smart Port development

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has revealed sweeping plans to transform Bangkok's Klongtoey Port into a sophisticated smart hub spanning 2,353 rai (about 375 hectares), encompassing smart city, smart port, and smart community developments.

The announcement follows a significant legislative milestone as the Cabinet approved amendments to the Port Authority Act of 1951 on January 21.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri confirmed that the revised legislation will empower the PAT to diversify its operations beyond traditional cargo services and establish new subsidiaries for private-sector collaboration.

PAT director general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk emphasised that rather than relocating the historic port, the authority will harness technology to enhance cargo-transport efficiency while addressing Bangkok's pressing traffic-congestion and air-pollution challenges.

