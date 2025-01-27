Port Authority unveils ambitious Klongtoey Smart Port development

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has revealed sweeping plans to transform Bangkok's Klongtoey Port into a sophisticated smart hub spanning 2,353 rai (about 375 hectares), encompassing smart city, smart port, and smart community developments.
The announcement follows a significant legislative milestone as the Cabinet approved amendments to the Port Authority Act of 1951 on January 21.
Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri confirmed that the revised legislation will empower the PAT to diversify its operations beyond traditional cargo services and establish new subsidiaries for private-sector collaboration.
PAT director general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk emphasised that rather than relocating the historic port, the authority will harness technology to enhance cargo-transport efficiency while addressing Bangkok's pressing traffic-congestion and air-pollution challenges.
The development blueprint allocates 1,085 rai for smart city initiatives, 709 rai for smart port operations, 123 rai for smart community projects, and 103 rai for land currently leased to PTT.
Central to the transformation is the Bangkok Logistics Park, projected to reduce national logistics costs by 1.41 billion baht. The development will feature advanced traffic management systems, including dedicated truck parking facilities and a "Truck Q" technological solution to ease port congestion.
The authority also plans to construct a cruise terminal along the Chao Phraya River, spanning 67.41 rai, designed to boost Thailand's tourism sector. This passenger terminal forms part of a broader strategy to develop entertainment and commercial zones within the port complex, though specific details await finalisation from the master plan committee.
"This modernisation programme will create new revenue streams whilst prioritising financial, social, economic, and environmental returns," Kriengkrai said.
The comprehensive master plan is expected to be finalised within six months, marking a significant step in Thailand's ambition to establish itself as a regional logistics hub.
The renovated port complex will maintain its cargo-handling capabilities while introducing modern amenities, including restaurants for transport workers and enhanced facilities for the local community.
PAT officials confirmed that the development will proceed through a combination of direct investment and public-private partnerships, with the authority establishing specialised subsidiaries where additional expertise is required.