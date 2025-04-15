Singaporeans will go to the polls on May 3

In the West, the Progress Singapore Party will field candidates in at least five constituencies. Its A-team is expected to run in West Coast-Jurong West GRC – an amalgamation of the existing West Coast GRC and parts of neighbouring Jurong GRC.

In the 2020 General Election, the PSP team, led by party founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock, won 48.32 % of the vote in West Coast. It was the PAP’s narrowest victory.

Smaller opposition parties have also staked overlapping claims on the ground in between. This sets the stage for multi-cornered fights in several areas, unless parties can come to a consensus soon.

In the past few years, bread-and-butter issues – the cost of living, job security and the continued affordability of public housing – have dominated the national conversation.

Inflation peaked in 2022 at 6.1 %, but moderated the following year to 4.8 %, before coming down further in 2024 to 2.4 %. Recent Budgets have seen PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, roll out extensive measures to soften the bite of higher prices. The question is whether external events, such as renewed American tariffs, will spark off a fresh round of global price hikes.

Resident employment rose in 2024, a turnaround from the previous year’s decline. But graduates fresh out of university also found it harder to find full-time jobs, and retrenchments ticked up in the last quarter.

In response to job jitters, resources have been pumped into the SkillsFuture movement to help workers adapt to changing industry demands, with a new scheme launched to support those who have lost their jobs and are making efforts to bounce back.

The prices of resale Housing Board flats went up after a pandemic-induced supply crunch, with a small but growing number of flats transacting at a million dollars or more. Following efforts to ramp up supply and cool the market, both public and private housing prices showed early signs of moderation in the first quarter of 2025.

Political scandals that shook parties on both sides of the aisle could also cast a long shadow at the ballot box. They include two extramarital affairs, the arrest of former Cabinet minister S. Iswaran after a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau probe, and a trial involving Mr Singh, who was charged with lying to a parliamentary committee.

Iswaran pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months’ jail.

Singh was found guilty after a 13-day trial and fined, but is appealing against his sentence, which does not affect his eligibility to stand for election.

Linette Lai

The Straits Times

Asia News Network