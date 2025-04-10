Watch 'Baby Hero' to mark 60 years of Thai-Singapore ties

This means that when Singapore gained independence in 1965, Thailand immediately established diplomatic ties, becoming regional neighbors and partners. Two years later, both Thailand and Singapore became founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The strength of this bond was evident on November 28, 2024, when Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made an official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
According to the Department of International Trade Promotion, Thailand and Singapore have enjoyed long-standing cooperation in trade, investment, and defence. The expansion of collaboration into new areas—such as food and energy security, the green economy, and digital connectivity—presents significant opportunities for mutual growth. Additionally, promoting regional cooperation on these issues will enhance both countries’ competitiveness and support sustainable development across Southeast Asia.
While economic cooperation continues, the fostering of people-to-people friendship is also essential. Earlier this year, the official emblem commemorating the 60th anniversary of Thailand-Singapore diplomatic relations was unveiled under the theme: "Singapore – Thailand: Realising Opportunities for New Growth – STRONG @60."
Most recently, on the evening of Wednesday, April 9, the Embassy of Singapore in Thailand hosted a screening of the film "Baby Hero" to celebrate this important milestone.
But wait—why was this particular film screened? Many readers might be wondering. The reason is that Baby Hero is a co-production between Singapore’s Hong Pictures and Thailand’s Hollywood Thailand. Directed by Kok Man Hon, the film features actors from both countries and was shot across various provinces in Thailand, including Bangkok, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Samut Prakan, and Sukhothai.
The plot follows Sun (played by Lee Long Shi), a young man weary from the pressure of chasing his dreams in music, who decides to return to his hometown, Happy Village. There, his family runs a small tourism business, and his girlfriend, Lina (Hayley Woo), joins a tour group heading to the village, hoping to bring Sun back with her.
Among the tourists is a notorious thief named Ah Jiu (Wang Weiliang), who’s been sent to steal the village’s magical statue. Each member of the quirky and diverse tour group must use their strength and wit to fend off the villains and protect the statue. In the end, they are compelled to become heroes together to defend both the statue and Happy Village.
From the storyline and the fact that the film was shot in Thailand, it’s easy to guess that the film promotes Thai tourism. What we are especially curious about is whether Singapore is also represented in the film—and in what light.
The general release is set for April 17. Movie lovers, mark your calendars—once you’ve seen it, let’s chat more because there’s still so much to explore in the enduring Thailand–Singapore relationship.