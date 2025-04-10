Watch 'Baby Hero' to mark 60 years of Thai-Singapore ties

But wait—why was this particular film screened? Many readers might be wondering. The reason is that Baby Hero is a co-production between Singapore’s Hong Pictures and Thailand’s Hollywood Thailand. Directed by Kok Man Hon, the film features actors from both countries and was shot across various provinces in Thailand, including Bangkok, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Samut Prakan, and Sukhothai.

The plot follows Sun (played by Lee Long Shi), a young man weary from the pressure of chasing his dreams in music, who decides to return to his hometown, Happy Village. There, his family runs a small tourism business, and his girlfriend, Lina (Hayley Woo), joins a tour group heading to the village, hoping to bring Sun back with her.

Among the tourists is a notorious thief named Ah Jiu (Wang Weiliang), who’s been sent to steal the village’s magical statue. Each member of the quirky and diverse tour group must use their strength and wit to fend off the villains and protect the statue. In the end, they are compelled to become heroes together to defend both the statue and Happy Village.

From the storyline and the fact that the film was shot in Thailand, it’s easy to guess that the film promotes Thai tourism. What we are especially curious about is whether Singapore is also represented in the film—and in what light.

The general release is set for April 17. Movie lovers, mark your calendars—once you’ve seen it, let’s chat more because there’s still so much to explore in the enduring Thailand–Singapore relationship.