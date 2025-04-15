BMA enforces strict safety measures for Songkran festival

Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, chaired a meeting at the Songkran Festival Emergency Operations Centre, held in the Suthat Room at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) in Phra Nakhon district. Also present was Police General Adit Ngamjitsuksri, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok.

Wirat instructed the Traffic and Transportation Department to thoroughly inspect all CCTV cameras to confirm they are functioning correctly. Any malfunctioning units must be repaired without delay.

He also urged district offices to promptly address any problems that arise during the festival. Should any district require additional equipment or manpower, they have been encouraged to submit immediate requests.

He expressed his gratitude to officials from all 50 districts, as well as those stationed at the command centre, for their tireless efforts, particularly those working overnight shifts. He emphasised that public safety operations must continue uninterrupted until the centre officially stands down.