BMA enforces strict safety measures for Songkran festival

Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, chaired a meeting at the Songkran Festival Emergency Operations Centre, held in the Suthat Room at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) in Phra Nakhon district. Also present was Police General Adit Ngamjitsuksri, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok.
Wirat instructed the Traffic and Transportation Department to thoroughly inspect all CCTV cameras to confirm they are functioning correctly. Any malfunctioning units must be repaired without delay.
He also urged district offices to promptly address any problems that arise during the festival. Should any district require additional equipment or manpower, they have been encouraged to submit immediate requests.
He expressed his gratitude to officials from all 50 districts, as well as those stationed at the command centre, for their tireless efforts, particularly those working overnight shifts. He emphasised that public safety operations must continue uninterrupted until the centre officially stands down.
Meanwhile, Adit directed the Traffic and Transportation Department to ensure all CCTV systems are fully operational, with camera angles adjusted to provide optimal coverage of event zones. He added that any cameras producing poor-quality images must be replaced immediately.
He also instructed the Phra Nakhon district office to strictly enforce regulations prohibiting vendors from placing tables beyond designated boundaries or obstructing pedestrian walkways, as these could block emergency evacuation routes.
Districts currently facing challenges—including Don Mueang, Thawi Watthana, Lat Phrao, and Huai Khwang—were told to coordinate closely with local police to rigorously enforce safety protocols and swiftly resolve any issues.
The Traffic and Transportation Department reported that on April 13, two road accidents occurred in Bangkok, resulting in one injury and one fatality. Between April 11 and 13, a total of 11 accidents were recorded, with four injuries and 10 fatalities.
Regarding fire incidents on April 13, authorities responded to two grass fires, one vehicle fire, and two building fires, resulting in four injuries. Between April 11 and 13, there have been 11 fire incidents in total: five grass fires, one vehicle fire, and five building fires, leading to eight injuries and one fatality.
Notably, the number of grass fires has decreased significantly compared to 2024, a trend likely attributed to recent rainfall across many parts of Bangkok.