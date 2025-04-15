Deputy PM Pichai chairs key economic meeting ahead of US trade talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira chaired a high-level economic advisory meeting at the Phitsanulok Mansion on Monday (April 14). The session brought together notable advisors including Pansak Vinyaratn and Supavud Saicheua to assess current economic conditions and develop a comprehensive negotiation strategy.
The discussion centered on responding to the United States' reciprocal tariff measures, which impose rates as high as 36% on Thai imports—significantly above analysts' forecasts of 10–25%. The tariffs particularly affect strategic sectors such as agriculture, energy, and technology.
Key discussion points included identifying priority US counterparts in both the public and private sectors, to ensure goal-oriented and effective dialogue.
A follow-up session with representatives from Thailand’s industrial sector is scheduled for April 15 to finalize data and proposals ahead of the official trip.
These negotiations come at a crucial moment: from January to November 2024, Thailand posted a trade surplus with the US of $41.5 billion, already surpassing the $40.7 billion surplus recorded in all of 2023. Thailand now ranks as the 10th largest trade surplus country with the US.
The “Team Thailand” delegation, led by Pichai, is set to depart for the US on April 17, beginning in Seattle. They will later join Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan for formal negotiations in Washington, D.C. on April 21.