Deputy PM Pichai chairs key economic meeting ahead of US trade talks

Key discussion points included identifying priority US counterparts in both the public and private sectors, to ensure goal-oriented and effective dialogue.

A follow-up session with representatives from Thailand’s industrial sector is scheduled for April 15 to finalize data and proposals ahead of the official trip.

These negotiations come at a crucial moment: from January to November 2024, Thailand posted a trade surplus with the US of $41.5 billion, already surpassing the $40.7 billion surplus recorded in all of 2023. Thailand now ranks as the 10th largest trade surplus country with the US.