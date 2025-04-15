137 locations violate alcohol-related laws during Songkran: Watchdog 

The Stop Drink Network Thailand (SDN) has called for greater accountability from operators in the alcoholic beverage businesses, revealing that 137 locations across Thailand were found violating laws during the Songkran holidays.

Theera Watcharapranee, SDN Manager, said on Tuesday that these violations, including illegal discounting, giveaways, promotions, advertising, and selling alcohol to minors and intoxicated individuals, are potentially in breach of both the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and the Excise Tax Act.

He said that between April 12 to 14, major beverage brands—Singha, Leo, Chang, Carabao, and others—held promotional events across the country, such as music festivals (both free and ticketed) and aggressive street marketing with little regard for public safety or legal boundaries.