Air Force blames sudden gust of wind for cafeteria partition collapse

TUESDAY, APRIL 15, 2025

A glass partition at an Air Force stadium food court collapsed during a storm. A woman narrowly escaped injury. Repairs were completed, and no one was hurt.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Tuesday attributed the collapse of a glass partition at its sports stadium food court to a sudden gust of wind, which nearly injured an elderly woman on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, the RTAF spokesperson, said the incident occurred at Chandrubeksa Stadium in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district on Sunday evening.. He explained that the collapse was caused by strong wind rushing into the food court when the automatic front door opened during a thunderstorm.

Glass Partition Toppled by Sudden Wind

The wind pressure reportedly caused the glass partition separating food stalls from the dining area to topple.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the partition falling just as an elderly woman was walking past. Fortunately, the partition struck a shelf, and the woman, who was bending down at that moment, narrowly avoided injury. The video clip has since been widely shared on social media.

 

No Injuries Reported

The RTAF later confirmed that the woman was safe and unharmed following the incident.

Immediate Repairs Completed

An emergency repair team was promptly deployed to restore the damaged area of the food court. The RTAF confirmed that both the food court and sports stadium have now been fully repaired and are open for public use.

