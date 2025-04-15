Air Force blames sudden gust of wind for cafeteria partition collapse

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Tuesday attributed the collapse of a glass partition at its sports stadium food court to a sudden gust of wind, which nearly injured an elderly woman on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, the RTAF spokesperson, said the incident occurred at Chandrubeksa Stadium in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district on Sunday evening.. He explained that the collapse was caused by strong wind rushing into the food court when the automatic front door opened during a thunderstorm.

Glass Partition Toppled by Sudden Wind

The wind pressure reportedly caused the glass partition separating food stalls from the dining area to topple.