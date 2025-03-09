Transport Ministry to upgrade Ranong Port after 200% import-export surge

This plan meets the government’s policy to promote the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) and enhance Thai logistics to meet international standards, said Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.
She highlighted that import-export activity through Ranong Port has surged by 200% since January 2024, driven by unrest and call-center gangs in Myanmar's Myawaddy and Tachilek townships.
As a result, entrepreneurs have shifted away from using the Mae Sot checkpoint in Tak and the Mae Sai checkpoint in Chiang Rai, opting instead for the services at Ranong Port.
“Ranong Port offers a potential for logistics services in the South, and this is an economic opportunity for maritime shipping on the Andaman coast,” she said.
Manaporn explained that Ranong Port, which is under the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT)’s supervision, has been instructed to expand container yard areas and upgrade facilities for improved shipping services to handle an increase in shipments.
This is another crucial step for Ranong Port to enhance its logistics services, making them more efficient and positioning the port for further growth, she added.
According to PAT, Ranong Port has seen an increase in imports and exports since January 2024, particularly in animal feed maize imports and cement exports.
In fiscal year 2024 (October 2023-September 2024), the port saw a 69% increase in ship arrivals, with 281 vessels docking, a 111% rise in container traffic, totaling 2,796 containers, and a 251% surge in cargo throughput, reaching 324,933 tonnes.
In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (October-December 2024), the port saw a 91% increase in ship arrivals, with 61 vessels docking, a 458% rise in container traffic, totaling 2,002 containers, and a 26% surge in cargo throughput, reaching 21,294 tonnes.
“The growth of Ranong Port reflects the expansion of the economy and the logistics industry that is linked to neighbouring countries, especially Myanmar, which is a major market for Thai exports,” said PAT director Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk.
Ranong Port currently operates two piers: a multi-purpose pier capable of accommodating cargo ships with a weight of up to 500 gross tonnes, and a container pier designed to handle vessels weighing up to 12,000 deadweight tonnes.
“The facility has the potential to become a maritime commercial hub on the Andaman coast,” he added.