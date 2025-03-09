Transport Ministry to upgrade Ranong Port after 200% import-export surge

This plan meets the government’s policy to promote the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) and enhance Thai logistics to meet international standards, said Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

She highlighted that import-export activity through Ranong Port has surged by 200% since January 2024, driven by unrest and call-center gangs in Myanmar's Myawaddy and Tachilek townships.

As a result, entrepreneurs have shifted away from using the Mae Sot checkpoint in Tak and the Mae Sai checkpoint in Chiang Rai, opting instead for the services at Ranong Port.