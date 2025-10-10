Water and climate: urgent issues, emerging opportunities



Investment and Carbon Pricing

Edwards reiterated the importance of reforms and investments for Thailand to move forward quick enough. The findings show that carbon pricing is important, but insufficient on its own to deliver the transformational change. Thailand needs a transparent framework to reduce private sector uncertainty. Among the recommendations are market reforms in the power sector, investment in charging infrastructure for EVs, implementation of energy efficiency mandates, strengthening farmer education, refocusing agricultural subsidies, and investment in reforestation.

According to the World Bank, Thailand needs another USD 219 billion in climate investment over the next 25 years. Carbon pricing could generate additional revenues of close to 1 percent of GDP, but Thailand still needs revenue reform — VAT, PIT, and other taxes — to help finance public climate spending needs and limit impacts on public debt.



No one left behind

The Director General of the Department of Climate Change, Dr. Phirun Saiyasitpanich, highlighted one of the findings from the report that social protection is critical to support the resilience of the vulnerable. “How can the vulnerable play a role in this adaptation? How can we echo the voices of our youth?”

Dr. Saiyasitpanich said that youth representatives have sent their demands to his department. “Their voices are not the voice of the future, but of the present. They are here now and want to be able to dictate their future, and factor their opinion into policy making. They also request to make climate change a part of every school curriculum. And they need support to be able to work with the government and the private sectors on activities that would strengthen their capabilities,”

Part of the demand also echoed what the Secretary-General of the EEC Office, Dr. Chula Sukhmanop, has said, that what Thailand needs to do is raise knowledge and awareness about water. “When everyone is aware of water, it will be something manageable.”

EEC was also one of the partners with the World Bank in producing the report. EEC has completely shifted from oil-and-gas-based industries on the Eastern Seaboard to environmentally friendly industries. It also prioritizes the co-existence with local communities. Good infrastructures and utilities are essential.

“What we do now will bear fruit in the next five years. We have to make sure EEC has enough water resources to meet the demand of the incoming industries. We call that water-balance. We set up a committee to oversee the water management and cooperation between public and private sectors. The topic of water might sound like something ‘chill’ and relaxed, but it will become a hot issue if we cannot provide enough supply.”

As Goodman mentioned, this World Bank Thailand Climate and Development Report puts numbers on economic opportunities associated with decarbonization and green and high-tech manufacturing. “So that's where we get to the futures part, where the economic opportunities are”.

