L’Oréal Invests in Future of AI-Powered Commerce and the Creator Economy with Tech Startups from South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026
L’Oréal Invests in Future of AI-Powered Commerce and the Creator Economy with Tech Startups from South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa

L’Oréal Groupe has launched its 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program for startups across South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA)

  • L’Oréal Groupe has launched its 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program for startups across South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA)
  • Winners secure a fully funded commercial pilot with one of L'Oréal's 40 international brands, potential scale across 35 SAPMENA markets and year-long mentorship from L'Oréal senior leaders and program partners
  • Entering its third year, the program has seven startup winners to date from Australia, India, Singapore and UAE.
  • 2026 innovation themes tap into greater potential for AI-powered commerce, creator and affiliate ecosystems, and circularity solutions.

Bangkok, 12 May, 2026 – L’Oréal Groupe is officially calling for the next generation of tech pioneers in Thailand to co-create the future of beauty. Applications are now open for the 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program across the SAPMENA region.  Entering its third year, the biggest beauty tech open innovation competition has become the industry's launchpad for scale: seven startups from previous cohorts have progressed to commercial pilots with one of L’Oréal’s 40 iconic brands.

L’Oréal Invests in Future of AI-Powered Commerce and the Creator Economy with Tech Startups from South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa


THE OPPORTUNITY: FROM COMPETITION TO COMMERCIAL SCALE

From May to November, startups compete for the ultimate opportunity to scale in beauty: a fully funded commercial pilot with one of L’Oréal’s 40 iconic international brands. Beyond the pilot, winners unlock potential scale across 35 high-growth markets in the SAPMENA region and receive a year of strategic mentorship from L’Oréal’s top leadership and program partners.

The 2026 edition has been updated to harness three major structural shifts shaping the industry: the rise of AI-powered commerce, the dominance of creator and affiliate-led ecosystems, and the critical advancement of the circular economy.

Startups can apply under five strategic innovation themes designed to drive both commercial growth and positive impact:

  • Connected Brand Experience
  • Creators & Affiliates
  • AI-Powered Commerce
  • Science for Beauty
  • Innovation for Good

Vismay Sharma, President of L’Oréal SAPMENA Zone, commented: “SAPMENA is fast becoming a global epicentre for tech innovation. Millions of young, digitally native consumers are fuelling a rapid rise in digital commerce and redefining brand interaction. We believe this region is an important incubator for the future of beauty - a 'Silicon Valley' for Beauty Tech. As AI, the creator economy, and circularity reshape our industry, we are committed to discovering and nurturing the pioneers who will co-lead this transformation.”

Patrick Girod, Managing Director of L’Oréal Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, stated: “Thailand is one of the most dynamic markets in the region, particularly with its leadership in social commerce and digital transformation. With a steadily growing digital economy and a startup ecosystem ranked 4th in Southeast Asia by the Global Startup Ecosystem Index by StartupBlink, Thailand is a strategic hub with immense potential for innovation. Through the Big Bang program, L’Oréal is dedicated to empowering Thai innovators on a global stage, co-creating Beauty Tech that serves the diverse and sustainable beauty needs of all.”

INNOVATION PILOTS WITH 2025 STARTUP WINNERS

  • Without (India): Sustainable materials science transforming non-recyclable multilayer plastics into high-quality recyclable materials.
  • Heatseeker (Australia): Real-time market intelligence addressing reactive market data to accelerate go-to-market decisions
  • Halo AI (UAE): Transforming influencer discovery and brand-matching at scale to solve marketing fragmentation.
  • Sravathi AI (India): An AI-powered chemistry platform identifying active ingredients faster and more sustainably.
  • Wubble AI (Singapore): Integrating ethical, royalty-free music to ensure seamless IP compliance for digital engagements.

L’Oréal Invests in Future of AI-Powered Commerce and the Creator Economy with Tech Startups from South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa
 

ABOUT THE BIG BANG BEAUTY TECH INNOVATION PROGRAM IN SAPMENA

The Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program is open to startups across Thailand and the SAPMENA region. Grand Finale winners will secure a L’Oréal-funded commercial pilot opportunity, potential for multi-market scale, and year-long mentorship with senior executives.

Key dates:

  • Submission deadline: 3 July 2026
  • Regional finals: August-September 2026
    • Middle East
    • India
    • Southeast Asia
    • Australia and New Zealand
  • SAPMENA Grand Finale in Singapore (in-person): Nov 2026

Startups passionate about creating the future of beauty with L’Oréal are encouraged to apply now on the competition website by the submission deadline of 3 July 2026.

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