L’Oréal Invests in Future of AI-Powered Commerce and the Creator Economy with Tech Startups from South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa

Bangkok, 12 May, 2026 – L’Oréal Groupe is officially calling for the next generation of tech pioneers in Thailand to co-create the future of beauty. Applications are now open for the 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program across the SAPMENA region. Entering its third year, the biggest beauty tech open innovation competition has become the industry's launchpad for scale: seven startups from previous cohorts have progressed to commercial pilots with one of L’Oréal’s 40 iconic brands.



THE OPPORTUNITY: FROM COMPETITION TO COMMERCIAL SCALE

From May to November, startups compete for the ultimate opportunity to scale in beauty: a fully funded commercial pilot with one of L’Oréal’s 40 iconic international brands. Beyond the pilot, winners unlock potential scale across 35 high-growth markets in the SAPMENA region and receive a year of strategic mentorship from L’Oréal’s top leadership and program partners.

The 2026 edition has been updated to harness three major structural shifts shaping the industry: the rise of AI-powered commerce, the dominance of creator and affiliate-led ecosystems, and the critical advancement of the circular economy.