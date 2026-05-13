L’Oréal Invests in Future of AI-Powered Commerce and the Creator Economy with Tech Startups from South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa

Bangkok, 12 May, 2026 – L’Oréal Groupe is officially calling for the next generation of tech pioneers in Thailand to co-create the future of beauty. Applications are now open for the 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program across the SAPMENA region. Entering its third year, the biggest beauty tech open innovation competition has become the industry's launchpad for scale: seven startups from previous cohorts have progressed to commercial pilots with one of L’Oréal’s 40 iconic brands.
From May to November, startups compete for the ultimate opportunity to scale in beauty: a fully funded commercial pilot with one of L’Oréal’s 40 iconic international brands. Beyond the pilot, winners unlock potential scale across 35 high-growth markets in the SAPMENA region and receive a year of strategic mentorship from L’Oréal’s top leadership and program partners.
The 2026 edition has been updated to harness three major structural shifts shaping the industry: the rise of AI-powered commerce, the dominance of creator and affiliate-led ecosystems, and the critical advancement of the circular economy.
Startups can apply under five strategic innovation themes designed to drive both commercial growth and positive impact:
Vismay Sharma, President of L’Oréal SAPMENA Zone, commented: “SAPMENA is fast becoming a global epicentre for tech innovation. Millions of young, digitally native consumers are fuelling a rapid rise in digital commerce and redefining brand interaction. We believe this region is an important incubator for the future of beauty - a 'Silicon Valley' for Beauty Tech. As AI, the creator economy, and circularity reshape our industry, we are committed to discovering and nurturing the pioneers who will co-lead this transformation.”
Patrick Girod, Managing Director of L’Oréal Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, stated: “Thailand is one of the most dynamic markets in the region, particularly with its leadership in social commerce and digital transformation. With a steadily growing digital economy and a startup ecosystem ranked 4th in Southeast Asia by the Global Startup Ecosystem Index by StartupBlink, Thailand is a strategic hub with immense potential for innovation. Through the Big Bang program, L’Oréal is dedicated to empowering Thai innovators on a global stage, co-creating Beauty Tech that serves the diverse and sustainable beauty needs of all.”
The Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program is open to startups across Thailand and the SAPMENA region. Grand Finale winners will secure a L’Oréal-funded commercial pilot opportunity, potential for multi-market scale, and year-long mentorship with senior executives.
Key dates:
Startups passionate about creating the future of beauty with L’Oréal are encouraged to apply now on the competition website by the submission deadline of 3 July 2026.