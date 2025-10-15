Thailand promotes agri-products at China International Agricultural Trade Fair 2025

The Marketing Organisation for Farmers (MOF) is advancing Thai agricultural products on the global stage through the “Thailand Agri Intertrade 2025” initiative. High-quality fruits, processed agricultural goods, and Smart Farming innovations are being presented at the China International Agricultural Trade Fair 2025 (CATF 2025), held from October 17-19, 2025 in Tianjin, China. China remains Thailand’s largest export market for tropical fruits, with rising demand for these products.
Popular Thai fruits such as durian, Nam Dok Mai mangoes, mangosteen, coconut, longkong, and longan, alongside dried fruits, are well-received by Chinese consumers, demonstrating Thailand’s leadership in the tropical fruit market and creating new trade opportunities in one of the world’s most promising markets.
Panithan Meechaiyo, Director of MOF, stated that China is a strategically important market for Thai agricultural products. Participation at CATF 2025 will open new trade avenues and foster sustainable cooperation between Thai producers and Chinese businesses. The MOF is promoting agriculture under the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) Economy Model which includes adding value through innovation, efficient supply chain management, and sustainable resource use. The goal is to raise awareness and consumption of Thai agricultural products in China while enhancing their international standards.
The exhibition features a variety of Thai fruits, including durian, Nam Dok Mai mangoes, coconuts, jackfruit, longkong, longan, and pomelo, as well as processed agricultural products, dried fruits, and rice. Visitors can sample the products and participate in Business Matching events, allowing direct negotiation between buyers and Thai farmers and producers. This initiative strengthens the image of “premium Thai agricultural products” and builds continued confidence among international partners.
According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, China is Thailand’s largest export market for fruits, accounting for more than 97% of all Thai fruit exports. In 2024, Thailand exported fruit to China worth over US$3.55 billion (approximately THB 130 billion), with durian alone contributing 97.4% of total fresh durian exports. Other key exports include coconut (THB 16.8 billion), mangosteen (THB 2.2 billion), and longan (THB 500 million). Dried and preserved fruits are also gaining popularity, with the market projected to reach 335.3 billion yuan by 2028. Over the first nine months of the year, fresh, frozen, and dried fruit exports to China have grown by 23.1%, with Thailand remaining a major supplier.