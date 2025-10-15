Thailand promotes agri-products at China International Agricultural Trade Fair 2025

The Marketing Organisation for Farmers (MOF) is advancing Thai agricultural products on the global stage through the “Thailand Agri Intertrade 2025” initiative. High-quality fruits, processed agricultural goods, and Smart Farming innovations are being presented at the China International Agricultural Trade Fair 2025 (CATF 2025), held from October 17-19, 2025 in Tianjin, China. China remains Thailand’s largest export market for tropical fruits, with rising demand for these products.

Popular Thai fruits such as durian, Nam Dok Mai mangoes, mangosteen, coconut, longkong, and longan, alongside dried fruits, are well-received by Chinese consumers, demonstrating Thailand’s leadership in the tropical fruit market and creating new trade opportunities in one of the world’s most promising markets.