New rules require full documentation for all frozen durian imports and exports

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 08, 2025

The Agriculture Ministry now requires traders to submit documents for all frozen durian imports and exports to prevent re-labelling, strengthen Thai standards, and continue the fight against illegal farm goods.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn announced on September 4 that the Agricultural Standards Committee has approved a draft ministerial regulation governing the licensing of producers, exporters, and importers of agricultural goods subject to mandatory standards, specifically covering frozen durian.

The new regulation adds post-licensing requirements, compelling operators to submit supporting documents for every import and export shipment. The measure is designed to prevent foreign durians from being repackaged and fraudulently sold as Thai produce, which has damaged the country’s agricultural reputation. It also aims to raise product standards and reinforce Thailand’s ongoing campaign against the illegal farm trade.

The ministry has already issued two regulations relating to frozen durian:

  • Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for frozen durian production
  • Inspection and acceptance protocols for durian collection centres and packing houses

Trading partners now require exporters to submit laboratory reports for every shipment, covering tests for four types of pathogenic microorganisms, cadmium levels, and the banned dye Basic Yellow 2 (BY2). These rules, in force since February 15, 2025, are intended to ensure compliance with international standards and to prevent non-tariff trade barriers.

At the meeting, the Committee also endorsed five new draft standards covering key areas of farming, food safety, and livestock.

New rules require full documentation for all frozen durian imports and exports

Crop production without burning

  • Applies to rice, maize, and sugarcane.
  • Sets guidelines to ensure all cultivation and harvesting processes are free from open burning, from pre-planting to post-harvest.
  • Aims to reduce health and environmental impacts, particularly haze and PM2.5 pollution.
  • Initially voluntary, with stricter enforcement planned once the Clean Air Management Act comes into effect.

Sweet potato quality and safety

  • Defines quality and safety standards for fresh sweet potatoes sold to consumers.
  • Covers preparation, packaging, and quality control to strengthen confidence in Thai agricultural products.

Guidelines for preventing arsenic contamination in rice

  • Provides measures for producers and authorities to prevent and reduce arsenic contamination.
  • Includes prevention, monitoring, and risk communication.
  • Aims to protect consumers and maintain market confidence both domestically and internationally.

Classification of agricultural products, Vol. 2: Processed plant-based foods

  • Based on the Codex Classification of Foods and Animal Feeds (CXA 4-1989).
  • Adds categories for processed plant-based foods available in Thailand but not listed in Codex.
  • Will be applied alongside Thai Agricultural Standard TAS 9002 and 9003 on pesticide residues, supporting inspection, regulation, and global trade compliance.

Good practices for livestock semen production centres

  • Covers semen centres for cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep, and pigs, in fresh, chilled, or frozen forms.
  • Ensures semen quality, safety from infectious diseases, and accuracy of breeding information.
  • Includes facility design, cleaning and maintenance, staff qualifications, animal health and welfare, transport, and record-keeping.


 
 

