New rules require full documentation for all frozen durian imports and exports

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn announced on September 4 that the Agricultural Standards Committee has approved a draft ministerial regulation governing the licensing of producers, exporters, and importers of agricultural goods subject to mandatory standards, specifically covering frozen durian.

The new regulation adds post-licensing requirements, compelling operators to submit supporting documents for every import and export shipment. The measure is designed to prevent foreign durians from being repackaged and fraudulently sold as Thai produce, which has damaged the country’s agricultural reputation. It also aims to raise product standards and reinforce Thailand’s ongoing campaign against the illegal farm trade.

The ministry has already issued two regulations relating to frozen durian:

Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for frozen durian production

Inspection and acceptance protocols for durian collection centres and packing houses

Trading partners now require exporters to submit laboratory reports for every shipment, covering tests for four types of pathogenic microorganisms, cadmium levels, and the banned dye Basic Yellow 2 (BY2). These rules, in force since February 15, 2025, are intended to ensure compliance with international standards and to prevent non-tariff trade barriers.

At the meeting, the Committee also endorsed five new draft standards covering key areas of farming, food safety, and livestock.