Thai Fruits Eye Premium Status in Hong Kong Market

In May 2025, Hong Kong emerged as Thailand's fastest-growing fruit export market, signalling the potential for Thai fruits to ascend to premium market status in the future.

Hong Kong remains a crucial export market for Thai fruits. Despite facing various economic challenges, including fewer tourists, slowing domestic spending, and soaring rental costs, Thai fruits continue to sell well.

In 2024, Thailand exported fresh, chilled, and frozen fruits to Hong Kong worth a total of $86 million, with May 2025 seeing Hong Kong become Thailand's fastest-growing market.

Hong Kong has limited agricultural land, importing over 95% of its food. Its population consumes an average of 71 kilograms of fruit per year and frequently buys fruit as gifts for special occasions, contributing to the strong demand for Thai produce.

Despite these obstacles, Hong Kong maintains its global competitiveness, particularly due to its business-friendly tax system and legal framework, and its position as a leading international trade and financial hub.

This makes Hong Kong an attractive destination for exporters, also serving as a gateway to mainland China.