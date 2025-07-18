Thai Fruits Eye Premium Status in Hong Kong Market

In May 2025, Hong Kong emerged as Thailand's fastest-growing fruit export market, signalling the potential for Thai fruits to ascend to premium market status in the future.
Hong Kong remains a crucial export market for Thai fruits. Despite facing various economic challenges, including fewer tourists, slowing domestic spending, and soaring rental costs, Thai fruits continue to sell well.
In 2024, Thailand exported fresh, chilled, and frozen fruits to Hong Kong worth a total of $86 million, with May 2025 seeing Hong Kong become Thailand's fastest-growing market.
Hong Kong has limited agricultural land, importing over 95% of its food. Its population consumes an average of 71 kilograms of fruit per year and frequently buys fruit as gifts for special occasions, contributing to the strong demand for Thai produce.
Despite these obstacles, Hong Kong maintains its global competitiveness, particularly due to its business-friendly tax system and legal framework, and its position as a leading international trade and financial hub.
This makes Hong Kong an attractive destination for exporters, also serving as a gateway to mainland China.
Thai Durian: The "King of Fruits" in the Hong Kong Market
Thai Monthong durian is a standout in Hong Kong's mid-range market.
However, the premium segment currently faces strong competition from Malaysia's Musang King durian and Japanese fruits, which captivate consumers with their superior appearance and packaging.
Hong Kong consumers prioritise quality over price, which presents a significant opportunity for Thai fruits.
If Thailand can elevate its quality, improve packaging, and meet international standards such as GlobalGAP or HACCP, it can easily boost consumer confidence and penetrate the premium market.
Currently, premium retailers in Hong Kong, including City'super, Oliver's, and The Great Food Hall, are increasingly importing Thai fruits.
They clearly label the country of origin and provide detailed product descriptions, a positive sign indicating that Thai fruits have the potential to achieve premium market status in the future.
Original Story by: Ajjima Laodee, Intern, Press Division, Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs