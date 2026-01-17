Rama II road collapse triggers emergency in Samut Sakhon; citywide water outage and gridlock



Traffic disruption

The Samut Sakhon traffic police said motorists should avoid Rama II Road inbound to Bangkok near Km 29, close to the Big Song shopping centre, where the major water pipe burst caused the right-side parallel lane to collapse.

Only one left-hand lane on the parallel road remains passable, with standing water in the area. Traffic has been diverted back onto the main carriageway before the collapse site.

Highway police confirmed that the road subsided into a large sinkhole, sending a pickup truck nose-first into the hole, causing severe damage to the vehicle. Traffic is heavily congested in both inbound and outbound directions.

Preliminary checks found the sinkhole to be around three metres wide. The pickup truck has already been recovered, and no injuries were reported. Authorities have sealed off the area, installed barriers and warning signs, and are continuing repairs and investigations.



Travel advice

Motorists heading into Bangkok are strongly advised to avoid Rama II Road during this period. Authorities recommend using alternative routes, including shortcuts to Phetkasem Road, to reduce delays and congestion.

Officials remain on site as repair work on the damaged pipeline and road structure continues.