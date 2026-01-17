Rama II road collapse causes major jams after pickup falls into sinkhole

An urgent incident caused alarm among motorists early on January 17, 2026, when a section of Rama II Road on the inbound carriageway to Bangkok collapsed in Samut Sakhon.

At around 6.30am, the Facebook page Samut Sakhon Press reported a sudden road collapse on the parallel lane of Rama II Road, near the Big Song shopping centre, creating a large and deep sinkhole roughly the width of a vehicle.

A pickup truck driving through the area at the time plunged into the hole, with its front end dropping sharply downwards. The incident shocked witnesses, though initial reports indicate the vehicle was badly damaged.

Authorities from relevant agencies rushed to the scene to inspect the area. Traffic in the affected section was immediately closed, and water valves were shut off amid concerns that a burst underground water pipe may have caused the subsidence.